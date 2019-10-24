Paris Hilton Brings Fantasy To Life In Strapless Bedazzled Swimsuit

Paris Hilton shared a surreal new Instagram photo with her fans yesterday, and it showed her rocking a colorful ensemble. The update was filled with tons of colors and textures, featuring Paris in a bedazzled swimsuit. It was strapless, and decorated with diagonal stripes that were in rainbow colors.

The socialite was spotted posing with her left hand on her hips, while clutching a shell-shaped purse in her other hand. She styled her look with an extra-long, blond wig. The hair fell down the front of her let shoulder, and blowed in the wind. A tiara could be seen perched on her head. She completed her look with a pair of nude heels.

Besides Paris’ eye-catching look, the post was edited with fantastical elements. The backdrop was black with space-like bursts of colorful light, while a unicorn stood behind her. A large rainbow stretched along the top of the frame, which was also animated with a video filter.

The video has been watched over 458,000 times, and fans gushed about the entrepreneur’s good looks.

“Never- ending type of mood,” said a fan.

“She is the sun, She is the moon. She is the rainbow LOVE,” exclaimed an admirer.

“Real life Disney Princess,” declared a follower.

“Halloween is coming up soon… what will you wear? I look forward to it every year…,” noted a fan.

Fans will need to wait and see what the socialite will choose to be this Halloween. But whatever it is, it’s likely that her dedicated followers will be all for it.

In addition to this rainbow-inspired look, Paris previously rocked a bedazzled bodysuit that was also super colorful. This post, from earlier this month, was viewed over 1.1 million times. The socialite rocked the bodysuit with a “v” neckline and long pants. She was spotted walking into the frame while playing with her hair, and did a quick twirl to show off the back of the ensemble.

Paris seems to have an endless supply of iconic outfits, and previously opened up to Byrdie and gave insight into her beauty icons.

“Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and I love Victoria Beckham’s style,” she said.

And as busy as she is, she noted her favorite ways to unwind.

“Spa days and facials are the only things I have time for. I can’t focus enough to meditate. To relax, I’ll go into my doggy mansion and spend time with my puppies. Animals really calm me down—I love that unconditional love,” she said.

Fans that want to hear more about Paris should check out her prior post where she rocked a bedazzled bodysuit.