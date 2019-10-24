Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Fuzzy Bikini Top For Gwen Stefani Halloween Costume

Aubrey O’Day has been sharing a ton of Halloween costumes with her Instagram fans, and her latest one was of her dressing up as Gwen Stefani during her No Doubt days.

The Danity Kane singer was seen rocking a light blue, fuzzy bikini top. It was arguably too small, as she flaunted her underboob. She kept the blue theme rolling with her hair, which she wore up in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. It included three small buns that she wore high on her head, while the rest of her hair was worn down.

Aubrey also rocked eye-catching makeup, which included a glossy and deep red lipstick. She also wore jewels on her face, which made a “u” shape along her eyebrows and eyes. Plus, the Ex on the Beach reality TV star wore dark liner on her lower lid, along with shimmery, light blue eyeshadow.

The update, which was a video that zoomed slightly into the photo and then back out, has been viewed over 125,000 times so far. Fans had plenty of comments for Aubrey in the comments sections, including from a fan who had an idea for the singer.

“You should recreate Xtina’s ‘Dirrty’ Iconic look,” they suggested.

Others focused on complimenting Aubrey for her good looks.

“Had no idea this was you @aubreyoday! I was like when did Gwens boobs get so big?? Lol,” joked a fan.

“You look super hot! There is nothing wrong with you! It’s ok to change anything you want as long as it makes YOU happy!” exclaimed an admirer, who is seemingly referring to her plastic surgery rumors.

In addition, a follower was more focused on the singer’s potential appearance on another TV show.

“I bet my husband that you are in The Masked Singer. It’s a big payoff so I hope I’m right. Meeh,” they said.

Besides the Gwen Stefani costume, Aubrey shared another costume that likely caught her fans’ eyes. She was seen in a cat costume, which was anything but simple. It looked like she wore body paint, which included orange on her chest which gave way to black and white stripes. Her face was bejeweled to mimic whiskers, and she sported an elaborate headpiece with cat ears. She completed the look with a mouse plush, which she dangled from her mouth.

It’ll be interesting to see what other costumes Aubrey has in store for her fans in the week leading up to the holiday.

