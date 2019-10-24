Ben Affleck Caught Trolling For Dates On A Celebrity-Friendly Dating App, Report Says

Ben Affleck is looking for love online, a new report claims.

The Batman actor has been using a dating app called Raya in an attempt to discretely find love, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. A source close to the actor told the news outlet that Affleck is busy with his work and taking care of his kids but is feeling more grounded in his life and ready to start dating again. That has led him to the membership-based app that started as a dating service but has since expanded into networking as well.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now,” the source said.

“He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

The report noted that Ben Affleck was seen with a mystery woman a few weeks ago in Hollywood, which a source said was a casual date. Another source disputed the details, saying that Affleck is no longer using the dating app and usually hits up the Hotel Bel-Air, where he was spotted, for business meetings.

After a very rocky patch in his life, Ben Affleck has found himself on more solid ground in recent months and has reportedly started looking for love again. As The Inquisitr reported, Affleck went through a 30-day rehab stint last year that he completed with the support of ex Jennifer Garner. A source told People magazine at the time that after years of struggling with sobriety, Affleck was finally taking his addictions seriously and wanted to turn his life around.

The actor left rehab with a greater focus that included efforts to improve his personal wellness, a source told the outlet.

“Ben continues to work hard on himself and is committed to his rehab program, which includes a daily routine of multiple meetings and indoor and outdoor exercise,” a source close to the actor said.

Since Ben Affleck split with longtime wife Jennifer Garner, his dating life has been a hot topic for the celebrity news world. Just before he left for rehab last year, Affleck had a short-lived but very public fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. The Page Six report noted that some of Ben’s friends were not thrilled with that relationship, saying it was more about drinking and casual sex than anything serious.