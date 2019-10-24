Maren Morris Flaunts Baby Bump In Black Crop Top And Underwear

Country star Maren Morris announced just yesterday that she and husband Ryan Hurd are expecting their first child together, as The Inquisitr reported. She made the announcement in an adorable Instagram shot in which her petite figure was draped with nude fabric while Hurd rocked light-wash jeans and a simple white t-shirt.

Morris is wasting no time in sharing stunning baby bump photos, and the day after she made her announcement, she shared a breathtaking black-and-white shot that had her followers gasping. In the picture, Morris rocked a long-sleeved black crop top that covered up everything but her growing bump. She paired the crop top with some plain black underwear and added a cowboy hat to finish off the look.

She placed one hand on her lower back in the shot and the other just above her growing belly as she gazed down with a serene look on her face. Her hair was done in flawless curls, and the entire picture was absolutely stunning.

Morris also revealed a tidbit in the caption of the post, telling her fans that her baby would be an Aries. It seems that the country cutie is officially going to become a mom in the spring of 2020.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 223,000 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino.

The comments section was packed with well wishes from both Morris’s celebrity friends and her eager followers.

“Just darling, mama,” one follower commented.

Another fan called Morris “Queen of pregnancy.”

“I’ve never been so excited,” another follower said.

“This makes me so happy,” another fan remarked.

Her recent pregnancy posts were a big change of pace from the content she has been sharing on Instagram lately. The country crooner has been on the road on tour lately and has been bringing her followers along for the journey. Morris has shared plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps, as well as gorgeous shots of herself on stage.

Some of her posts have also included her husband. Earlier this month, she shared an Instagram update that featured several gorgeous shots of herself in a slinky silver dress that flaunted her toned physique. Before sharing those shots, however, she began her Instagram update with a picture of herself walking through the hallways backstage at the venue with her husband by her side. The two were laughing together in the photo and appeared to be enjoying one another’s company, and she confirmed how much she enjoyed Hurd’s presence in the caption.