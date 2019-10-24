Joe Biden Beats President Trump In Crucial Battleground State Of Wisconsin, New Poll Reveals

The poll also revealed a rise in support for the president's impeachment in Wisconsin.

Even though former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slight dip in the polls versus his newly-emerged competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful continues to rake in the good news from hypothetical polls that match him up against President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Biden scored a decisive victory a recent Marquette University Law School poll out of Wisconsin that gave the former vice president a six-point lead over Trump in a swing state that is being closely watched for the upcoming election.

Biden managed to land 50 percent support in the poll, while Trump only brought in 44 percent. It should be noted that in a previous version of the same poll, Biden was over Trump by nine points.

The numbers are interesting, given that Trump won the important state in 2016 by 23,000 votes, giving him an nearly unbeatable edge over then-Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The state has become so crucial to Democrats that they scheduled the Democratic National Convention to take place in Milwaukee next year.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who with Biden and Warren typically make up the top three 2020 Democratic contenders, also managed to beat Trump by two percentage points, though that number fell within the poll’s 4.2 percent margin of error. Sanders’ number was down from a four-point advantage in August.

After tying in the August version of the poll, Warren managed to barely edge out Trump in the latest iteration, with 47 percent over Trump’s 46 percent support.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg didn’t beat Trump in the hypothetical match-up, but came close with 43 percent to the president’s 45 percent, again a number that fell within the margin of error. Notably, Buttigieg managed to snag the highest number of undecided voters than any other match-up.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The survey also asked voters about the impeachment inquiry into the president and found that while 49 percent of voters weren’t convinced enough evidence exists to impeach Trump, 46 percent support the president’s impeachment. That number is reportedly up in the state since April, which if that trend continues, could spell disaster for Trump’s chances at a repeat victory in the state for the 2020 election.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday gave the president something else to worry about, as a record 55 percent of Americans now support the president’s impeachment proceedings.

Not surprisingly, the poll revealed that Democrats overwhelming support Trump’s impeachment, with 93 percent support. Independent support for impeachment skyrocketed to 58 percent support, which is a remarkable eight-point jump within a week.