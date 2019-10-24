‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Vows Revenge At Stefan’s Funeral, A Birthday Party Turns Grim

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 24, reveal that there will be plenty of drama and mayhem to talk about after tuning into the week’s penultimate episode.

Soap Hub reports that fans can expect to see how Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) funeral plays out. Many Salem residents will be in attendance for their final goodbye to Stefan, such as his wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), sister Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), her baby daddy Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and like others like Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

During the service, Gabi will continue to stew in her anger and grief over Stefan’s death, and she’ll decide that she won’t be the only person who is impacted by his tragic passing. Then and there, the widow will promise to avenge her beloved’s death, which likely means getting revenge on a slew of people, most importantly Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who pulled the trigger of the gun that shot and killed Stefan.

Gabi has vowed revenge in the past, and she’s proven that she is willing to risk it all and go to great lengths to carry out her devious plans.

Meanwhile, Brady will be concerned about Kristen when she reveals that she wants to attend Stefan’s funeral. Kristen is currently undergoing a high-risk pregnancy, and she recently had a scare when she began to cramp up at the hospital during a test.

However, Kristen will believe that it’s important for her to be at her brother’s funeral and so Brady will accompany her to the event.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will head to Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) home to celebrate the first birthday of Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) son, David. Ben is thrilled to have been invited to his nephew’s special day, but nobody will know what the party has in store.

Fans who have been watching all week know that Jordan has baked poison into a cupcake that she plans on giving to Ciara, likely with the intention of hurting or even killing her. However, someone else may possibly eat the tainted treat, causing chaos at the party.

In addition, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) won’t want to waste any more time when it comes to making Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) his wife again, and he’ll pop the question to the love of his life.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.