Martha Stewart Just Insulted Felicity Huffman’s Prison Outfit

'She looked pretty schlumpy,' Martha Stewart said of Felicity Huffman's prison attire.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is currently in the midst of serving her prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. The disgraced actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison but will only end up serving 13 days due to the time she spent behind bars during her initial arrest that will be used toward her overall sentence. On Saturday, a series of photos went viral after Huffman was snapped while wearing a prison jumpsuit. Martha Stewart, who’s been in jail herself, took the time to comment upon the actress’ attire, according to People.

In addition to the prison time, Huffman is required to complete 250 hours of community service and will have a year of probation. She was also asked to pay a $30,000 fine, which prosecutors say has already been paid in full. All of this came after the actress pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the college admissions scandal, $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected.

Huffman’s daughter, Sophia Grace Macy, needed to score higher on the exam in order to get into her college of choice to study theater. The actress apologized for her role in the scandal and emphasized that she is willing to do whatever she can to pay her dues to society and make amends with her family.

On Saturday, Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, and their daughter came to visit her in prison. When she went to greet them, she was photographed in a dark green jumpsuit, a white baseball cap, her usual glasses and, of course, no jewelry.

Stewart pointed out that Huffman didn’t exactly look her best.

Thanks for the report on Felicity Huffman, @iamcolinquinn. We’re much better informed now. pic.twitter.com/RhtBgwMgmW — Lights Out with David Spade (@LightsOut) October 18, 2019

“She looked pretty schlumpy. She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens,” she said.

Stewart once spent five months in prison for providing false information about a share of stock that she owned. After that, she then spent five more months in home confinement. In 2017, the businesswoman discussed how horrific her prison time was, emphasizing that she feels that not every person that has committed a crime truly deserves the terror of doing significant time behind bars.

“It was horrifying, and no one, no one should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that. It’s a very, very awful thing.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman isn’t the only celebrity mixed up in the college admissions scandal. Fellow actress Lori Loughlin is also involved but has opted to fight the charges against her.