Sommer Ray Shows Off Fit Body In Blue Cheetah-Print Bikini As She ‘Stops To Smell The Roses’ On Instagram

Sommer Ray was in for a bit of a surprise when she smelled some flowers in a recent video on Instagram.

In the clip, the brunette model is wearing a blue cheetah-print bikini as she inhales but recoils quickly when an insect goes up her nose. She quickly blows it out and has a laugh about it before walking off.

The video accumulated close to 500,000 views and over 1,000 comments within the first hour after it was posted. Even though the clip is pretty goofy, fans still raved over Sommer’s beauty in the comments section.

“Ur eyes r so gorgeous and ur such an inspiration, Sommer,” one fan wrote.

“I wanna smell you,” another infatuated admirer commented.

“You are really beautiful,” a third person gushed.

“Let’s get married,” a fourth individual declared.

In the caption, she talks about stopping to smell the roses, though as several fans pointed out, the flowers in the video aren’t roses at all.

In the comments, many of her fans also wrote that the model and YouTuber doesn’t respond to her comments so perhaps she doesn’t read them. But if she does, Sommer has likely grown accustomed to the adulation she receives with every post. As The Inquisitr noted, she received similar commentary when she uploaded a series of photos of herself in a lacy red top and jeans. That photo currently has close to 1 million likes and over 4,000 comments.

Sommer’s relatively easygoing reaction to the bug going up her nose is not surprising when you read an interview she did earlier this year for Paper Magazine. During the chat, the fitness model admitted that she isn’t afraid of insects or much of anything for that matter.

“I’m not scared of heights, bugs or snakes or spiders — I actually have a pet tarantula,” she said. “I’m pretty fearless, so this is a hard one… hmm, I’m scared of having regrets when I’m old.”

And even though Instagram is a part of her career now, she had an interesting use for the app when she first started her account.

“I used to use Instagram as a photo editor when it first came out, like put the filters on my photos, but I wouldn’t post anything,” she added.

Of course, things are a lot different now. Her main account has over 22 million followers and she has a second account that boasts a respectable 3.5 million followers. According to one of the comments on the aforementioned “bug” post, the clip was originally posted on this secondary account, “@sommerray2.” The content of the clip definitely fits that page more since it’s a collection of some of her more candid moments.

In the bio, she describes the page as a showcase of her real personality.

So fans of Sommer’s have their choice of Instagram accounts to follow, based on whether they prefer her more modelesque, polished content or if they’d rather see her act goofy all the time.