Wendy Williams Claims Kevin Hunter Banned Singer Tyrese From Coming On Her Show Because He Was Too Flirty

Now that talk show host Wendy Williams is newly single, she’s embracing her freedom and isn’t afraid to call out her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for his past actions. Most recently, Williams revealed that Hunter once banned singer, actor and model Tyrese from coming on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, because he felt that the star was too flirtatious toward her. As Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April because of his alleged infidelity, the host took the time to call out her ex’s hypocrisy during a recent episode, according to Page Six.

Not only were Williams and Hunter married for more than two decades, but he was also the executive producer of her show for many years. Thus, he had some say regarding staff decisions and in which celebrities were invited. He reportedly put his foot down when it came to Tyrese because he didn’t like his behavior during a past visit. With that in mind, Williams called out Hunter for his own promiscuous ways by not-so-subtly alluding to the baby girl that Hunter welcomed with his mistress this past year.

“Are you serious, Kevin? Are you serious? Who are you flirting with?!” Williams said while doing a baby rocking motion with her hands.

Williams has had a tough past year as she has had to deal with the divorce proceedings and multiple health problems, including a thyroid condition. She also spent some time in a sober house as she came to grips with her addictions to alcohol and prescription pills.

Nevertheless, she claims to be a lot happier now as she enjoys the single life and has even gotten back into dating. As such, she appears to be proud of where she is in comparison to Hunter’s alleged mistress and the mother of his child, Sharina Hudson. Williams has made several jokes about how Hudson’s promiscuity led to her getting pregnant. While Williams has emphasized that she hasn’t met Hudson or her child, she believes that she’s miserable and deserves to be.