Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Angel Wings And White Lingerie In Sizzling Hot Snap

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian thrilled her 82.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot shot in which she rocked a look that appeared to have been snatched straight from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Kourtney is a busy mom of three, with her Keeping Up With The Kardashians schedule and new business venture, Poosh, keeping her busy. Despite this, the bombshell still finds time to eat healthily and work out, and her body is the best proof of her healthy lifestyle. The babe recently shared a snap of herself in white lace lingerie that had her followers’ jaws dropping. Kourtney rocked a white lace bra that revealed an insane amount of cleavage and paired it with some equally feminine white lace underwear. She rocked white lingerie over top of the look with garter belt straps dangling down her thighs. Though she didn’t wear any stockings with the look, the whole vibe was insanely sexy.

And, as if the lingerie itself wasn’t enough, Kourtney upped the ante by adding a pair of larger-than-life white wings to the look. Her brunette locks were tumbling down her chest in sleek curls, and her makeup was flawless. Her toned thighs were the focal point of the snap, and she strutted her stuff down a plain white hallway for the picture. She didn’t reveal much in the caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the mysterious, sexy shot.

The angelic post received over 165,000 likes within just 20 minutes, including a like from rising R&B and pop superstar Normani. Her fans had plenty to say about the sizzling hot look and did so in the comments section of the post.

“She don’t be playing,” one follower said about the ensemble.

“Such an angel,” another fan added.

“Thank you for blessing my day with this,” one fan commented.

Loading...

Many of her followers simply left a string of emoji in the comments section, with the flame emoji being a popular selection.

Though Kourtney usually shares pictures in which she looks flawless and effortlessly sexy, she is also not afraid to let her fans get a glimpse at what she used to look like with a good throwback snap.

Yesterday, in honor of sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday, Kourtney decided to share a snap of the two of them when they were teenagers. Since the Kardashian-Jenner family hadn’t yet gotten a reality television show at that stage, the sisters didn’t have their entire lives documented on camera quite yet. So, fans are always thrilled to see snaps from that undocumented stage of the reality television family’s lives.