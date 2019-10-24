‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 4 Preview: Lydia And Negan Come Under Fire As The Communities Panic

As paranoia increases in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead,' safety issues arise at Hilltop.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to the International Movie Database (IMDb), the synopsis for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10, titled “Silence the Whisperers,” is below.

“Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan; Back at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the most recent episode of The Walking Dead saw hordes of walkers attack Alexandria. Sent by the Whisperers, tensions are rising within the community regarding this group.

In the latest trailer for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10, further walker attacks occur. Along with this, paranoia is certainly rising and it appears that some members of the community are ready to blame Lydia (Cassady McClincy) for what is happening to them. However, Lydia does not appear ready to take these threats lightly.

“I’m not going to just smile and take it,” she says in the trailer for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10.

AsMetro points out, the synopsis also states that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will be antagonized alongside Lydia regarding the problems with the Whisperers. Previously, he has been ostracized by the communities due to his crimes committed as the leader of the Saviors, so it comes as no surprise that with tensions rising, he might also come under further scrutiny in the next episode of The Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

Along with this paranoia in Alexandria, it appears Hilltop will also feature in the next episode of The Walking Dead. While the synopsis is vague about the “unexpected safety issue,” the trailer for Episode 4 shows that this issue will likely result in injuries for at least nine of their members. The clip also shows one of these characters as being bloodied and unable to walk for themselves. Jerry (Cooper Andrews) also suggests that many members of Hilltop are still trapped and that it could take some time to free them.

As yet, it is unclear what this threat is. However, later in the clip, Luke (Dan Fogler) is seen questioning what happened. He asks Connie (Lauren Ridloff) whether it was “them.” The suggestion is that this incident may somehow also involve the Whisperers and viewers will just have to wait until the episode airs on Sunday night in order to find out more.

You can view the clip for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on October 27 at 9 p.m.