Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Fights Her Feelings For Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 24, brings concern from Victoria for Billy. Plus, Summer and Kyle grow closer while working together, and Elena confides in Nate.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grows concerned about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) dark side, according to SheKnows Soaps. With Adam (Mark Grossman) back in Genoa City, Victoria worries about what Billy might do. It was one thing for him to feel better with Adam gone, but seeing Adam could cause Billy some issues. Victoria ensures that Billy is still getting the help he needs and is okay despite the change in Adam’s location. Billy feels confident that he is okay even though Victoria’s brother returned to town. Of course, that doesn’t mean Victoria is okay about the situation.

Meanwhile, while working together, Summer (Hunter King) tries to quash her feelings for Kyle (Michael Mealor). They are close nearly every day at work, and Summer and Kyle had a connection as well in the past. With Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) house hunting, it brings back memories of how Nick (Joshua Morrow) had planned to build a house for Kyle and Summer during their brief marriage. Even so, Kyle keeps including Summer in his house talk, and even when things get awkward, she reassures him that the past is the past.

Feelings don’t conveniently go away, though, and Summer is working overtime to keep her emotions in check, especially since her boyfriend is Theo (Tyler Johnson). Theo and Summer are on-again-off-again, but right now, they seem on. With Theo texting Lola and Summer secretly pining for Kyle, it looks like there’s about to be trouble in the newlyweds’ paradise.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) opens up to Nate (Sean Dominic). Devon (Bryton James) is completely thrown by the details of Katherine Chancellor’s will. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jill (Jess Walton) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) told Devon what they found out about the pages Cane brought back from Las Vegas. Elena is worried about Devon, but she didn’t know Katherine, and she doesn’t feel she can give her boyfriend advice about what to do with Kay’s fortune.

Then, Elena gets some bad news about Jett, and she has to go be with him. While Devon makes arrangements for Elena, she worries to Nate about how Devon will handle things while she’s gone. Nate promises Elena that he will help Devon while she’s gone, but with so much to deal with, there’s no telling how things will be when she returns.