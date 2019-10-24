Carrie Underwood Stuns In Silver Dress With High Slit In CMA Awards Promo Photo

Carrie Underwood posed with living legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood loves looks that sparkle and shine, but the gown that she’s rocking in a new CMA Awards promo is exceptionally dazzling.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 36-year-old country music sensation recently wowed her fans with a concert outfit that was completely gold. However, while that winning color might look incredible on “The Champion” singer, she just proved that she can look equally stunning in silver. On Wednesday, the official Instagram page for the Country Music Association shared a promotional snapshot of Carrie Underwood posing with the other two accomplished female musicians who will be co-hosting the CMA Awards with her, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

For her fierce photo with her fellow icons, Carrie rocked a silver gown that was a bit more glamorous than the sparkly ensembles that fans are used to seeing her wear for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” concerts. The outfits that she sports for her performances are usually shorter dresses that make it easier for her to move around onstage, but she’s wearing a full-length gown in the promo photo. The silver dress features a plunging V-neck and sharp points on the shoulders. Small pieces of the shimmering fabric of the gown have also been attached to the belted waist of the dress, giving it more dimension and visual interest.

While Underwood’s dress isn’t short, she’s still showing off a lot of skin below the waist, thanks to a thigh-high slit that bares one of her toned legs. She’s also wearing a pair of platform peep-toe heels that match her glimmering gown.

While Carrie Underwood stands out in her silver ensemble, Dolly Parton, 73, and Reba McEntire, 64, have opted for color-coordinated blue gowns. Dolly’s dress is a form-fitting number featuring white stripes and an intricate swirling print, while Reba is rocking an exquisite lace dress that hugs her curves like a glove.

Country music fans loved seeing the talented trio looking so gorgeous together.

“That’s girlpower. You’re looking so beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“ALL HAIL THE QUEENS OF COUNTRY,” another remarked.

Carrie Underwood isn’t just co-hosting the CMA Awards. The “Cry Pretty” singer also has a shot at ending her night on an extremely high note by being named Entertainer of the Year. However, competition in the category is fierce. Her fellow nominees are Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

Loading...

During an interview with Pollstar, Carrie admitted that she doesn’t like campaigning for awards. However, while she might be selling out shows and being named one of CMT’s Artists of the Year, she understands that sometimes begging for votes is what it takes to earn a trophy.

“Well, I’m bad at campaigning. It feels icky to say, ‘Vote for ME!’ I don’t like to do stuff like that,” she said. “Other people might do it, and it feels right for them. I think this stuff has to work for who you are… But it’s everything.”

According to Billboard, Carrie Underwood will also perform her song “Drinking Alone” during the CMA Awards ceremony, which will air November 13 on ABC.