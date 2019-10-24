Lamar Odom Calls Himself An ‘Immature Punk’ For Leaving Taraji P. Henson In Favor Of Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is providing more details about his former affair with actress Taraji P. Henson.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant recently sat down with TV One’s Uncensored and discussed various aspects of his life in the spotlight. According to E! News, one of the topics that came up during the sit-down interview was one of Odom’s famous exes. The former Lakers player shared in the interview how he met the Empire actress, who he dated prior to Khloe Kardashian. He said that, after meeting her at an HBO party, the two instantly hit it off. He also shared that, to this day, his relationship with Henson has been his most “significant” one to date.

“She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship, as a grown-up, that I had with a Black woman,” he said.

Odom also shared that during their time together, he would carry a picture of the Oscar nominee on the road with him. He also said that she heavily inspired a massive win for the Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers back then. He said that he was anticipating going back home to Los Angeles to be with the actress, which was why he made sure he crushed the opposing team.

Odom then said that the relationship soon fizzled after he met Kardashian. The author said after meeting Kardashian, he knew he had fallen in love with her. He also said that instead of being honest with the Baby Boy star, he was an “immature punk,” which resulted in the two parting ways. Odom later married Kardashian in 2009.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Odom discussed his secret relationship with Henson in his memoir, Darkness to Light. The book made headlines after Odom gave his own accounts of his past drug abuse, his time married (and later divorced) to Kardashian, and the time that he spent in a coma back in 2015. Kardashian was supportive of the star at the time, congratulating him on Instagram for his success. Henson has yet to comment on how she was represented in the memoir.

While Odom shared that he left Henson for Kardashian in the 2000s, all parties have seemingly moved on. Odom is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Sabrina Parr, which he confirmed publicly back in August. Henson is currently engaged to football player Kelvin Hayden. Kardashian dated Tristan Thompson from 2016-2019, and the two share a daughter — True, 1.