Ayesha Curry Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Green Silk Shirt

Celebrity and foodie Ayesha Curry has been tantalizing her 6.8 million Instagram followers with her smoking hot snaps lately. The bombshell, who is married to Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, frequently shares pictures or videos about her projects in the works, her food, and her family. Quite a few of her recent Instagram updates have focused on the beauty herself, showing off the chic outfits she’s rocking — and her latest is no different.

In her most recent Instagram update, Ayesha rocked a pair of elegant green pants that looked stunning on her toned physique. She paired them with an emerald green silk shirt that highlighted her curves yet looked effortlessly chic. The two pieces were slightly different shades of green, offering a stunning monochromatic effect. She mixed things up by finishing off the look with some pointed-toe white shoes.

Ayesha had her hair down in voluminous curls and rocked a bold red lip that served as the perfect contrast to her all-green ensemble. She made a joke in the caption about how she matched the ladder she was posing on, but fans couldn’t get over how stunning she looked in the snap. She appeared to be posing for some kind of photoshoot in an industrial-looking space with a large wooden barrier behind her and floor-to-ceiling windows that filled the space with natural light.

Ayesha’s followers loved the stunning snap, which received over 13,100 likes within just 12 minutes. Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her attire.

“Monochromatic queen!!!” one follower said.

One fan opted to reference her husband, and said, “Warriors might struggle to make the playoffs this season but Steph already won.”

“Green with envy! Love you! Such a beautiful inspiration inside and out!” another fan commented.

Loading...

“So gorg!!!! One of my favorite women out there,” one fan added.

While Ayesha is no stranger to rocking a gorgeous dress on the red carpet, in her last few posts, she has been loving pants and tops. Just yesterday, the babe shared a picture of herself in an unbuttoned pink silk shirt paired with flowy pink pants that looked flawless.

A few days before that, the beauty donned a black-and-white jumpsuit and accessorized with a headband for a sassy yet sexy look. And, if that weren’t enough, the beauty even wore some horseback riding gear as she opted to learn a bit more about riding. Whether she’s making a silly face in a snap or serving up some major attitude, the beauty always looks absolutely stunning.