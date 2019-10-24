Twitter Goes Nuts After President Trump Says He’ll Build A ‘Beautiful Wall’ In Colorado

A number of politicians had a bit of Twitter fun with the president's promise to erect a wall in the non-border state of Colorado.

While giving a speech at the Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump touched on the subject of border safety and specifically, all the places where his administration plans to build a border wall.

According to The Hill, as he began rattling off states that would receive a wall, he proclaimed that a wall will be built in Colorado — which is not a state that sits on the southern U.S. border.

“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it,” Trump told the enthusiastic crowd.

“And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”

The president went on to mention that a wall would be built in Texas, then specifically pointed out that he wouldn’t be building a wall in Kansas. He clarified, however, that the state would benefit from all the other walls being built.

To be expected, social media exploded after Trump’s promise to build a wall in Colorado. The bizarre proclamation caught the attention of politicians, including Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who tweeted a modified version of the U.S. map which showed New Mexico as part of Mexico, technically making Colorado a border state.

Several other politicians got in on the fun, as Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper tagged New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall in a tweet and wrote, “Do one of you want to break it to @realDonaldTrump that Colorado’s border is with New Mexico, not Mexico…or should I?”

Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway — who has long been at odds with the president even though his wife is one of his top advisers — took a shot at Trump in a tweet of his own, writing, “We can confidently say that Mexico is never going to pay for a wall with Colorado.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet — a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful — had fun with Trump’s promise with a well-timed eminent domain joke, using a fiery speech he made about the subject in the past that fit perfectly with today’s remarks.

Loading...

Let me repeat: There isn’t an elected leader from the state of Colorado who would support using eminent domain to steal the property of our farmers and ranchers to build a medieval wall. pic.twitter.com/2GAxAgIV5c — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) October 23, 2019

Geographical location aside, Trump often brags on the security features of his proposed border wall, claiming it can’t be climbed or crossed in any manner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an 8-year-old girl recently scaled a prototype section of the president’s wall within seconds.

An adult man also managed to scale the wall within 30 seconds, though Trump has claimed that professional mountain climbers have all failed to cross his wall.