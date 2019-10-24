Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Looks Smoking Hot Wearing Her Boyfriend’s Shirt To The Met

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk recently stunned her 5.7 million Instagram followers with a picture-packed post taken from an adventure at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the outing, Hosk rocked a sapphire blue Balenciaga skirt with a knotted waist that was crafted from a silky material that reflected the light. The skirt revealed a sliver of her toned thigh and channeled some majorly sexy vibes as it accentuated her physique. She turned to her boyfriend’s side of the closet for the top part of her ensemble and rocked a simple white men’s button-down shirt. Hosk made things a little sexier by unbuttoning almost every button so that the shirt had a plunging neckline.

The proportions of the outfit made Hosk look effortlessly chic, and she finished off the look with some statement earrings. Her blond locks were pulled up in a sleek bun with a hint of volume in the bun itself, and she looked gorgeous. As she stated in the caption of the post, she did her own hair and makeup for the beautiful look.

In the first snap, Hosk posed next to a stunning sculpture with one hand on her hip. In the second snap, she was captured as she walked with an umbrella in her hands, and nearly pulled her shirt open to reveal some NSFW details.

She also added some black-and-white into the mix by sharing an artsy shot taken near a display featuring suits of armor.

One snap Hosk shared was focused entirely on her legs and revealed that the Balenciaga skirt draped to the floor in the back, showing off nearly every inch of her toned legs. In fact, in one shot, she held the skirt up to prevent it from getting wet outside, with the bottom edge of the men’s shirt peeking through the high slit of the skirt.

Hosk’s followers couldn’t get enough of her post documenting her museum adventure, and it quickly racked up over 151,700 likes.

Her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill called her “a modern day Carrie Bradshaw.”

“I’m obsessed with this look,” another fan commented.

Another follower simply said, “you look stunning.”

When it comes to her fashion choices, Hosk isn’t afraid to take a bit of a risk. Earlier this month, the beauty rocked another simple white shirt, this time paired with some glittering silver disco pants that reflected the light and hugged her curves.

It seems that the blond bombshell loves to keep things simple up top and make a bolder sartorial statement on the bottom half of her outfit. Fans will have to follow her on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss her next look.