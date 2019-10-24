Khloe Kardashian Turns Up The Heat In A Plunging Blazer And Gold Hoops On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is known for rocking stylish looks, and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went for a chic and sexy look for her latest snap on the photo-sharing app. In the post, Kardashian is seen in her car while posing for a selfie. She is seen looking directly at the camera with pursed lips and a sleek, blond bun.

The focus, though, was on the reality star’s outfit. She decided to wear a black, long-sleeved blazer that shows off major cleavage as it plunges down her neck. Under the blazer is a nude tank top, and gold necklace with a cross and a lion on it. Kardashian also added gold hoops and large, black glasses to finish off the look.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kardashian received more than 1 million likes. The photo also received more than 7,000 comments under her post.

“Giving us so much as always,” one follower said.

“Such a. Babe,” another follower chimed in.

Kardashian’s steamy post comes the same day after it was revealed in her Instagram stories that she was still very much on the market. The Inquisitr previously reported that the Revenge Body host has been focusing on her daughter, True, 1, since ending her relationship with Tristan Thompson back in February. The NBA star was seen cozying up with Jordyn Woods, who was friends with Kylie Jenner and close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Since their breakup, Kardashian has shared on KUWTK that Thompson has been finding ways to win her back. According to Hollywood Life, the reality star said that Thompson gifted her with a pink diamond ring months after their split. While she showed Scott Disick the ring in the midseason finale of the E! reality show, she made sure to clarify that the pair wasn’t reuniting or getting engaged any time soon.

Kardashian also posted a cryptic quote that cleared the air of her current romantic status. In the quote, she shared the importance of being patient during someone’s time being single.

“Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart,” the post read.

Kardashian has also been sharing precious moments with True on Instagram. In the mother-daughter duo’s latest adorable post, they are sharing a kiss while Kardashian is holding her baby girl outside. At the time of writing, the post received 3 million likes and more than 9,000 comments.