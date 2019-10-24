Latest Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Teases Fans With Negan’s Escape

Negan is tasked with helping Aaron in Episode 3 of 'The Walking Dead' Season 10.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Ghosts”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 3 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was tasked with helping Aaron (Ross Marquand). Thanks to an influx of walkers sent by the Whisperers to attack Alexandria, more people are needed in order to help out. Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) insists that Negan is capable and he is then sent out with Aaron in order to round up the undead.

As Gizmodo Australia explains, this story arc likely has more to do with Negan’s redemption rather than his escape. However, for fans of the Walking Dead comic books, Negan’s redemption is also mixed up with his departure from Alexandria. As a result of this, some fans were expecting this episode to be the start of a comic book arc for Negan and the Whisperers.

During Negan and Aaron’s expedition in the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, a point arises that sees the former escape while the latter is distracted by an approaching group of walkers. However, when Aaron becomes blinded by a weed on one of the undead, Negan then returns to help him rather than leave him to the mercy of the approaching walkers.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based are expecting Negan to escape from Alexandria and join with the Whisperers at some point in Season 10 of the TV series. During the story arc in the comic books, it is initially believed that Negan is siding with the Whisperers. However, after spending some time with them, Negan realizes that some of their morals do not align with his. This leads to Negan returning to Alexandria with a prize that ultimately proves himself to those who are still distrustful of him.

It is unclear yet whether AMC will follow this storyline or whether it will just continue to tease comic fans as the Whisperers’ storyline continues in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, showrunner Angela Kang has suggested that Negan will meet up with Beta (Ryan Hurst) at least in Season 10.

“Yes, they will meet, it’s awesome,” Kang said, according to Comic Book.

“I won’t say any more than that because it’s spoilery. They’ll pick vegetables [laughs].”

Loading...

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also hinted at this meet up.

“Negan’s out there. You’re gonna see him interacting with some people that he’s never met before, it’s great.”

As it seems, Negan will have some sort of contact with the Whisperers. However, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 27, with Episode 4, titled “Silence the Whisperers.”