Jessa Duggar Sends Instagram Into Cuteness Overload With Photo Of Her 3 Kids

Jessa Duggar's kids have melted Instagram once again.

Jessa Duggar knows just how to melt hearts. All she has to do is post photos of her kids and her fans go crazy with excitement. That is exactly what she did on Tuesday just ahead of the second episode of the new season of Counting On.

To remind her followers to watch the reality show last night, the Duggar daughter posted a precious Instagram snap of her three kids — Spurgeon, 3, Henry, 2, and baby Ivy. They are lying together on a bed with a brown blanket over them. Ivy Jane is in the middle between her big brothers as they are both giving her a sweet kiss on her head. The 5-month-old little girl seems to be enjoying all the attention. Fans loved seeing a new pic of the siblings. Even Anna Duggar took the time to express how much cuteness there was between them.

While this particular photo appears to be one that Jessa snapped, last week was more of an official one that she shared highlighting the first Counting On episode of the brand new season. Her three cuties are seen sitting on the grass. As previously described by The Inquisitr, Spurgeon has his arm around his baby sister as they are in similar colored outfits, while Henry is going for the surprised look.

Ivy Jane was born on May 26 when Jessa Duggar’s water broke unexpectedly a little ahead of her due date. She wasn’t expecting it, but her and Ben Seewald’s daughter had other ideas.

While the birth episode was already aired as a special in June, the previews for the new season of TLC reality show that premiered on October 15, revealed that it will once again be aired during the regular season as well. There is much more coming up in the next few weeks as plenty is happening in the Duggar family.

In addition to Ben and Jessa’s daughter, there are more baby girls coming along in the next month or two. Anna, Kendra, Lauren, and Abbie are gearing up to deliver their babies later this fall. The Duggar family is suddenly growing by leaps and bounds. The baby boom is expected to be highlighted in upcoming episodes.

Look for more cuteness overload from Jessa Duggar as she delights her followers with more photos of her sweet trio. Fans just can’t get enough of them.

One fan praised Spurgeon and Henry saying, “Best.Brothers.Ever.”

The boys have welcomed their little sis with open arms, and with lots of hugs and kisses, as seen in previous snapshots.

Be sure to catch Jessa and her family of five on the new season of Counting On Tuesdays on TLC.