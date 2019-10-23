Colombian Fitness Model Luz Elena Echeverria Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In A Revealing Yellow Thong

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1 million followers with a hot new picture.

In the recent share, the model could be seen rocking a yellow thong and matching tank top that accentuated her amazing body. To spice things up, the hottie turned her back toward the camera and struck a pose to put her pert derriere on full display.

Luz Elena wore her raven-colored tresses into waves and opted for a full face of makeup, including a magenta lipstick, a slick of blusher and lots of mascara, while she completed her look with a pair of silver high-heeled pumps.

To keep it simple, the model decided to ditch jewelry.

The picture was captured on a pedestrian bridge. However, the model did not specify the exact location. This isn’t the first time that Luz Elena has posed for a picture at this location. Earlier, she chose the same spot for her photoshoot, one where she could be seen rocking a pink thong.

As of this writing, and within less than a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 16,500 likes and over 530 comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

“Love this yellow on you,” one of her followers commented.

“Wonderful! You are delicious babe,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan rated the picture with “a perfect 10” and used several kiss emoji to express his admiration for the model.

Prior to sharing the yellow swimsuit pic, the model posted a video in which she could be seen dressed up in a revealing black dress with two thigh-high slits.

The ensemble not only allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage but also flaunt her well-toned legs as she did a slow-motion walk toward the camera.

The model opted for a full face of makeup, used a two-shade wig, and finished her look with a pair of black booties. Per the hashtag used in the caption, the model had dressed up for Halloween.

Loading...

She also wrote a caption in Spanish, and per a Google translation, she asked her fans to guess the character that she was copying for her costume.

While one fan wrote that Luz is trying to copy the character Sindel from Mortal Kombat, another one opined that she is dressing up as Morticia Addams from the television series, The Addams Family.

Even though Luz didn’t reveal her secret and allowed her followers to continue with the guesses, she replied with a “may be” when the fan mentioned Morticia Addams.