Erica Mena Shows Off Major Cleavage While Wearing A White Dress In Latest Instagram Post

Erica Mena is absolutely glowing through her pregnancy so far, and her 4.5 million followers seem to be enjoying what they see.

The Love and Hip Hop star is turning up the chic in her latest look on Instagram. While posing near a wooden wall, the reality star looked stunning in a white long-sleeved dress from Asuso Couture. The curve-hugging dress was notable for its plunging neckline, which put Mena’s cleavage on full display. The star’s outfit also had a white piece that flowed downward, slightly hiding her growing baby bump.

Mena continued to turn up the glam with both her hair and her makeup. Her dark hair was slicked back and styled in a center part, allowing her to show off her stunning makeup look. In the photo, she was rocking foundation, light blush, gold eyeshadow, bold eyelashes, and a gold lip gloss. She was also wearing dazzling silver earrings in the photo, likewise showing off her bright red, acrylic nails.

At the time of writing, the stunning photo from Mena received more than 80,000 likes. The photo also received more than 700 comments under her post.

“Glowing… literally,” one follower said.

“This is lovely, Erica!!” another fan exclaimed.

The color white has seemingly been Mena’s go-to over the past few weeks. On Sunday, October 20, the singer posed with her husband, Safaree Samuels, while wearing a long white skirt and a matching crop top. The crop top subtly showed off Mena’s stomach as Samuels lightly embraced her. She was beaming while wearing large silver hoops and subtle makeup. Samuels, meanwhile, wore cutout jeans, a floral button-up, and tennis shoes.

At the time of writing, the sweet photo of the couple received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments.

“Erica Your beauty has magnified being pregnant. You’re glowing like never before,” one follower said.

“Can’t get no more solid than that,” another fan chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and Samuels are expecting their first child together. The couple announced that they were expecting at the beginning of October. The couple also shared this month that they secretly got married in an intimate ceremony.

Since announcing their pregnancy news, Mena has been documenting various aspects of her pregnancy. She recently shared that the couple was expecting a daughter, which they learned for the first time during their gender reveal party.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow the VH1 star on Instagram for more updates.