Kaitlynn Carter Stuns In A Floral Print Bikini While Dripping Wet

Kaitlynn Carter didn't let mean-spirited comments from internet trolls stop her from sharing another bikini snapshot.

Miley Cyrus’ ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, recently clapped back at a hater who criticized her for being too thin in one of her bikini photos. She responded by reminding her followers that she’s “been through some sh*t lately.” However, her latest swimsuit snapshot is a shot fired at the internet trolls who are trying to kick her while she’s down.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old fashion blogger took to Instagram to show her critics that she wasn’t letting their unkind words about her appearance stop her from flaunting her figure on the social media platform. Kaitlynn shared another photo of herself rocking a tiny bikini, this time opting for a patterned two-piece instead of the bright Barbie-pink bathing suit that she posed in for her previous picture. It was a black floral print bikini that featured a halter top and low-cut hipster bottoms.

Small pink roses stood out on the dark fabric of the bathing suit, which Kaitlynn Carter wasn’t just wearing to pose in. She’s pictured soaking wet and standing beside a pool, so her sun-drenched photo was obviously snapped right after she’d taken a dip. Her hair is slicked back, and she has on a pair of dark sunglasses. Palm trees, pool chairs, and a small bungalow are visible in the background. It appears that the photo was taken at the same Palm Springs location as her previous bikini snapshot. Kaitlynn included no words in her caption, instead using emoji to describe the image’s vibe.

The pictured earned a like from Kaitlynn’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Whitney Port, and some fans who were obviously aware of her previous interaction with an internet troll responded to her post with words of praise and support.

“You are absolutely stunning @kaitlynn. Everyone had some sh*tty times but it just makes you more stronger. You are wonderful soul don’t forget!” remarked one fan.

“Amazing, just the way you are,” another wrote.

The latter half of 2019 has been a bit rocky for Kaitlynn, who went through two high profile back-to-back breakups over the course of just two months. She and her ex-husband, Brody Jenner, announced that they were calling it quits after five years together in August of this year, but she promptly rebounded with pop star Miley Cyrus. As reported by People, that brief one-month fling ended last month, and now both of Kaitlynn’s exes have found love with other famous faces. Brody is dating model Josie Canseco, the daughter of former Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco, and Miley is romantically involved with Australian pop star Cody Simpson.

Loading...

Unfortunately for Kaitlynn Carter, she’ll eventually have to relive one of her breakups. During an interview with ETOnline, Brody Jenner teased that the next season of The Hills: New Beginnings will touch on their split.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” he said of their relationship’s unhappy ending. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you’ll definitely see some of that.”