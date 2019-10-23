Dolly Castro Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs In Plunging Sports Bra & Purple Spandex Shorts

Dolly Castro has one of the best bodies on Instagram, and the model isn’t shy about showing off those chiseled abs of hers to give some major inspiration to her over 6.2 million followers.

Dolly’s latest social media snap was much of the same as the busty Instagram babe flaunted her flawless figure in a racy outfit. However, instead of spilling out of a slinky black dress like she did last week, she was getting some exercise out in nature by hiking in a gorgeous location in Orange County, California.

Dolly rocked a black sports bra for the workout session. The undergarment boasted a low cut, which showcased Castro’s more than ample cleavage. Her toned arms were also on full display, as were her rock-hard abs.

Dolly paired the bra with some skintight purple spandex shorts that left little to the imagination while showing off her long, lean legs and famously curvy booty.

The model accessorized her casual and comfy look with some small earrings and a watch on her wrist. She had her long hair pulled back into a classic ponytail, which she was seen tightening in the snap.

Dolly looked stunning while in a full face of glam makeup that consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Although Castro’s curvy figure made it hard to look anywhere else, the background of the picture was also breathtaking as hills and green foliage can be seen behind Dolly.

It seems that the photograph struck a chord with fans, who flocked to give the snap over 17,000 likes and more than 300 comments within minutes of its upload.

“Your shape is so insane,” one of Dolly’s social media followers wrote in the comments section.

“Body goals,” another fan declared.

“Wow fantastic,” a third comment read.

“Most beautiful woman in the whole world,” another admirer said.

In addition to giving her followers some workout inspiration by showing off her own results, Dolly also loves to give her fans pep talks in the captions of her posts.

“It’s Monday let’s kill this week. Try to include exercise in your day. I promise you will feel amazing after you are done. For me today I’m going to start with sprint workouts,” she said in this week’s Instagram post.

“To be the person we want to be, we have to do the things that person would do. Let’s stop procrastinating & let’s get things done every day that get us closer to be that person we want to be,” Dolly wrote in the caption of a separate Instagram photo.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Dolly Castro by following the fit model on social media, where she posts on a regular basis.