Swedish Smokeshow Ella Rose Looks Like A Goddess In Lingerie

Swedish bombshell Ella Rose may have confessed that she hadn’t modeled lingerie in “many years,” but she nonetheless looked like a snack when she wore a deep purple bra in her latest Instagram shot. She looked so stunning that fans were going wild, and made it one of the blonde beauty’s most liked pictures in months.

It’s just one more piece of happiness for the stunner in a week that included her birthday. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Ella absolutely floored fans when she nearly spilled out of her red dress for the celebrations.

However, this new picture has clearly outdone her last, if fan reception has anything to do with it. In the double-picture update, Ella wears a deep purple satin bra in a classic balconette style. It also features undercup wiring as well as some pretty gold lace that decorates the top of the cup.

The lingerie set features also features a garter belt across the waist, which only accentuates Ella’s stunning hourglass figure.

The look is completed with a teeny matching thong, that features the same gold lace overlay in the front but seems to convert to sheer netting in the back.

In the first photo, Ella is pictured from the waist up so that all focus is on her bra and cleavage. She wraps one arm underneath her bust, and the other is bent upwards towards her silky smooth blonde locks. She cocks her head slightly at the camera, adding to the sultry nature of the shot. She has on the lightest of smokey eyes, and features two bracelets as her sole accessories.

The second shot is zoomed out, flaunting her toned midriff, which is again emphasized by the aforementioned garter belt. She is posed by pushing an escaped hair back behind her ear, with her head teasingly tipped down.

The shot earned over 12,000 likes and close to 300 comments.

“Simply perfect,” one fan gushed, adding the perfection sign emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning,” added another, with three fire emoji to convey her hotness.

“You should never [have] stopped shooting lingerie you are smoking hot,” chastised a third, with several kissing face emoji.

Though Ella is known for her social media stardom, she has also garnered headlines in the past due to relationship drama. She previously dated Patriot’s player Julian Edelman, and had his child despite only casually dating.

He initially denied being the father, but has changed course following a paternity suit. Their child is now a thriving little girl named Lily.