‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Shares Instagram Post Supporting President Trump

Ryan Edwards appears to be pro-Trump.

Ryan Edwards‘ latest Instagram post has caused a stir with his fans and followers.

As he and his co-stars prepare for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which is expected to air on MTV sometime early next year, a new report has revealed that the most recent image shared to Edwards’ page featured his dog wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Yea he is on the trump train to bc he is a lot smarter then most,” Edwards wrote in the caption of his post, according to a report from Floor 8 on October 23.

Following Edwards’ politically-charged post, a number of his fans and followers weighed in with support.

One person said, “That is one smart dog!!”

Meanwhile, others expressed their disapproval and vowed to “unfollow” the reality star.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite on the show in recent years. In fact, due to his drug abuse and ongoing feuds with his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, many have pegged him as the villain. That said, he appears to be doing well at the moment as he and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, prepare for the upcoming birth of their second child.

Edwards and Standifer already have one son, Jagger, and each has a child from their previous relationships, including 10-year-old Bentley Edwards, who Edwards shares with Bookout, and Hudson, the young son Standifer shares with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Edwards has struggled for years with drug addiction but has reportedly been stepping up ever since he learned his wife was expecting their second child. Last month, a source told Radar Online that Edwards was doing “a lot better” in the months since he served a 90-day jail sentence after breaking probation from a past heroin possession arrest.

“Jail scared him straight,” the source told the outlet.

According to the report, Edwards was also motivated by his wife’s baby news, which was initially announced publicly in July with a photo on Instagram. As the insider explained, learning he would soon be the dad of a baby girl put a pep in Edwards’ step and prompted him to begin stepping up at home,

“Has kept his nose clean and is stepping up,” the source said.

“They’re doing great,” the source added. “Her family is surprised.”

Edwards and his co-stars are expected to return to MTV early next year for a new season of Teen Mom OG.