American Bombshell Charlotte McKinney Sizzles In An Oxford Shirt Dress That Barely Covers Her Legs

Blonde bombshell Charlotte McKinney knew just how to delight her followers. She posted a picture where she rocked a seriously short oxford shirt dress. The tiny hemline made sure to showcase her long legs, which seemed to go on for days.

It’s little surprise that the Instagram star has such toned pins, as she has posted on social media previously about hitting the gym. Last month, she posed in pink ribbed yoga pants that hugged her body, along with a matching sports bra. As covered by The Inquisitr, fans went wild over the sweaty, sultry shots.

They will hopefully like her latest update just as much. The picture features Charlotte directly facing the camera so that her figure is on full display. She wears a white dress that is inspired by the oxford shirt. It is unbuttoned fairly far down her bust, giving the viewer a hint of her famous cleavage. It also features ruching around the torso to showcase her tiny waist.

As previously mentioned, the dress is so short that it barely hits her thighs. However, it means that almost the entirety of her legs are visible, which fans will no doubt love. Her hair is styled into a ’50s style hairdo, with soft curls that frame her pretty face.

Charlotte completed the look with a pair of cream high-heeled shoes and a chic green crocodile handbag. The background of the shot, a fashionable living room, includes a velvet green sofa and a number of lush plants.

The picture earned over 20,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan raved, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ethereal beauty!” echoed a second.

“Geez, it’s like you’re 80% legs,” joked a third, giving Charlotte the thumbs-up emoji.

However, not all the comments were compliments. Some fans noted that the blonde beauty is also showing a substantially slimmer figure than before.

“Give a dog a bone, too freaking skinny,” one wrote, clearly not pleased with the weight loss.

Charlotte originally rose to fame because of her curves and was even rejected from modeling agencies early in her career for having a larger than average bust and hips.

However, her figure earned the eye of social media, and she quickly developed a cult following, which now tallies at over 1.4 million followers. She became so popular that she was even contacted by Carl’s Jr., who used her as their model in 2015 for their famous annual Superbowl commercial.

However, many fans will likely agree that Charlotte looks gorgeous no matter her specific weight.