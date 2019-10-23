Jennifer Lawrence Reserved A Hotel Room Especially For Her Dior Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lawrence finally wed Cooke Maroney, although the union did not happen when pundits speculated the marriage would take place earlier this year after the pair were reportedly spotted going inside a New York City courthouse. The pair — who have been dating since last June and who became engaged in February — said their vows on October 19 at the century-old Belcourt Mansion designed by illustrious architect Richard Morris Hunt and located in Rhode Island.

Also in The Ocean State, about a 10-minute drive from the venue, Jennifer stayed in the Hotel Viking in Newport to get ready for her big day. So did her Dior wedding gown. In fact, the very special dress had its own room.

With that said, to be sure the special garment was safe, an entire team from Dior stayed in the hotel room with the momentous garment. The reason for all the fuss and expense was that the couture creation was so important to the bride-to-be that it required sound security measures, according to a People report on Monday.

Jennifer admitted that she fell in love with the dress the minute she laid eyes on the “1920s inspired embellished dress with a round neck and puff sleeves,” according to Elle. When she said “I do,” she also appeared to be rocking “a romantic, undone bridal up-do with tendrils of hair falling down her face,” said the source who was able to grab some shots of the bridal attire.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s wedding gown survived the evening in its room before JLaw married her man. The 29-year-old actress and the 34-year-old art dealer tied the knot in front of only 150 guests, including such famous faces as Ashley Olsen, Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and Sienna Miller. Afterward, the hungry guests were able to grab a bite to eat in a food truck that was waiting outside the venue.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has often worn Dior for special occasions. In fact, the superstar rocked one of the designer’s gowns at the Oscars a couple of times. When she won for her role in the movie Silver Linings Playbook for Best Actress, she tripped on the stairs on her way to accept her award while wearing the beautiful off-white gown from the iconic fashion house.

Then, in 2014, she was rocking a stunning red gown, also by Dior. Alas, when she hit up the red carpet at that year’s Academy Awards ceremony, she tried to wave at someone she knew but tripped and fell to the ground as she did so.

To stay updated on Jennifer Lawrence — who happens to be the face of Dior's deluxe Joy perfume