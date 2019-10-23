Ciara Flaunts Booty In Skintight Garment

Ciara has been treating her followers to some eye-catching posts on Instagram, and it seems her fans can’t get enough.

The “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” songstress shared a number of photos of herself where she posed in a skintight dark brown dress. She paired the look with a pair of chunky black boots and wore her curly brunette locks in a ponytail, completing her look with a full face of makeup.

In the first image, Ciara was photographed in an over-the-shoulder pose while placing one hand against the wall. In the second shot, she is bending down while pulling a pouty expression. While doing this, she has one hand on her knee and the other on her hip. The third and final photo is a selfie of the stunning star, who is staring directly at the camera lens, again making her poses look effortless.

The “Like a Boy” hitmaker uploaded the post without a caption.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 138,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“You’re sooo beautiful, it’s unreal!” one user wrote adding multiple eye-heart faces and flame emoji.

“Damn you fine as hell,” another fan shared.

“You look truly amazing!” a third admirer gushed.

“Looking good, I dig the boots,” a fourth follower commented.

Yesterday on Instagram, Ciara treated fans to a video clip of herself in a skintight jeweled bodysuit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The jewels on the garment reflected off the sun while the “I Bet” chart-topper rocked a huge hat that covered the majority of her face, including her eyes.

Fans speculated that Ciara might be releasing new music or a new music video really soon.

Earlier this year, she dropped her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, via her own record label. After its release, she celebrated its achievements in an Instagram post.

“Taking control of my journey was one of my proudest moments of my life,” she wrote.

“I’ve been able to book magazine covers I’ve always dreamt of being on, rock on stages I’ve been dying to perform on again, and in doing so allowed me to discover the power of the relationship I have with my fans!” she continued.

To support the record, she embarked on a tour across North America.

From November 1, she will appear as a judge on Nickelodeon’s upcoming talent show, America’s Most Musical Family, alongside Debbie Gibson and David Dobrik.

For those wanting to stay up to date with Ciara, should follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 23.6 million followers.