Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Drives Fans Wild In Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit On Instagram

Ashley admitted that she's sometimes distracted by her own cleavage

Ashley Alexiss has added a new cleavage-baring photo to her Instagram page and even she can’t help but admit that sometimes her decolletage can be “distracting.”

In the photo, the curvy blonde bombshell is wearing nothing a cream-colored bodysuit as she seductive lays on a bed and sends the camera a “come-hither” stare. The model is practically spilling out of the garment, a fact that’s only emphasized by the hand that’s resting on her chest.

“Sometimes I get distracted by my own cleavage.. like, ohhhh! Nice!” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, some fans agreed with her.

“As does the rest of the free world,” one fan wrote.

“You’re not the only one!” another added.

“I can see how that could happen,” a third wrote.

A fourth commenter agreed but added that there are other parts of Ashley’s body that are also distracting.

“I can’t blame you!!???? Though in this picture I’m more captivated by your STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL EYES,” they wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Ashely has received such glowing commentary on her posts. As The Inquisitr reported, the model got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself covered in sand for a titillating recent Instagram post. The photo currently has close to 90,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

Although she’s gotten a lot of attention for showing off her curves online, Ashley has been open about the downsides of being such a voluptuous figure. As The Daily Mail notes, the model had a breast reduction last year which dropped her from a 36G to a 36DD. In a post explaining her decision, she said that her breast size was causing a lot of complications in her life like back pain. She also lamented not being able to fit into her wedding dress at the time.

“As I’m getting older, I’m noticing the toll it’s taking on my back and is actually causing physical issues with my trap muscles, shoulder grooving, and my posture,” she said, as reported by The Daily Mail.

She went on to add that some of her friends questioned her decision because her large cup size was part of her brand, but Ashley was determined to make the best decision for her health.

‘I mean, yeah, they’re part of my curves, but I know I’m much more than a set of bodacious Bahama mamas,” she said.

It looks like she’s made the right decision since she isn’t getting any complaints about the size of her cleavage in her more recent Instagram posts.