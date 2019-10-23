‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lauren Alaina Raves About 25-Pound Weight Loss After Stunning In Pink Dress

Though hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars may have its fair share of sweat and tears, it seems that country music star Lauren Alaina has come across an unanticipated benefit from all the exercise: some serious weight loss.
“I’ve lost like 25 pounds! Since July. None of my clothes fit,” the stunner told People.
Gleb Savchenko, her professional dance partner in the competition, made sure to give the cheekiest of responses.
“You’re welcome,” he teased.
It’s little surprise that the American Idol alumna has seen her waistline shrink as she has been hard at work, perfecting her dances. This most recent dance was one of her most difficult yet, as she was performing it in honor of her late step-father, who had sadly passed away exactly one year earlier.
The tribute was set to her hit song “The Other Side” and featured a contemporary dance. For the occasion, Alaina wore a stunning pink dress that featured ruching around the waist to show off her slimmer figure. Rhinestones also added some bling to the ensemble.
However, though she might now be discussing shedding her pounds, Alaina was clearly preoccupied with her very somber occasion on Monday. The song began with Alaina looking down at a letter, setting the nostalgic scene.
Alaina even admitted that she actually started crying mid-dance after seeing her mother in the audience. However, the blonde beauty managed to keep it together and finish the stunning performance. She later said that she was “really proud” of herself for getting through the clearly emotional event.
I know the strength to get through this performance came straight from the Lord and my stepdad Sam. This dance wasn’t just for my family, but it was for all families who have lost someone they love. Last night was the most healing moment of my life. I have never been more proud of myself. What a true gift God gave me to share Sam’s story. He was a light in this world and will live on forever through this dance and my new song, The Other Side. I will never be able to express the gratitude I have for @glebsavchenkoofficial and @dancingabc for letting me share my stepdad’s beautiful life and story. He is in a better place watching over my family. Life is short and tomorrow isn’t promised. We have to live a life we are proud of. We have to love hard and trust in God’s plan for us. Thank you for all of the encouraging words and love you have sent to my family and me. Sam- see you on The Other Side. I love you. ????❤️
“I was scared of the dance. I was sad. I was proud that I could do it. I just was really nervous that I was going to get upset before the dance and not be able to do it, breathe, but I got through it, and then I lost it,” she said.
“I feel really proud because my stepdad was the most positive, uplifting, happy person I’ve ever met,” she continued.
“If he had been here tonight, he would’ve been the most proud of me.”
Alaina then added that she was also dancing in honor of her mother and called it a “blessing” that both she and her mother have come so far in one year.
Fans are no doubt heartened by the fact that the crooning cutie has been able to use the competition to heal from her loss and help her wellness both on an emotional and physical level.
