Chanel West Coast Crouches Down In Tight Neon Shorts: ‘Happy Hump Day’

Chanel West Coast is looking hotter than ever as she crouched down in her little neon shorts on Instagram. The Ridiculousness star flaunted her flawless figure in a denim jacket and some racy neon bottoms for her latest social media update.

Of course, fans know this isn’t the first time that the TV personality has showcased her long, lean legs in a pair of skimpy shorts. Just a few days ago Chanel rocked a pair of checkered shorts as she hit up a high school basketball game.

In Wednesday’s photo update, Chanel added ’80s vibes to her look by rocking a cropped jean jacket, large triangle earrings, and some super-sexy cheetah-print shoes with a chunky heel.

Chanel wore her long, dark hair parted down the center in sleek, straight strands that flowed down her back. She left out two strands to frame her face and rocked a natural makeup look to go with the bright ensemble.

West Coast sported defined eyebrows, black eyeliner, and long lashes, as well as a bronzed glow, pink blush, and nude lips for the stunning photo while she bent down and turned around to look back at the camera in front of a navy blue background.

Chanel, who is also a rapper, was given some major love by her 3.2 million followers for the snap, as she got over 26,000 likes and more than 500 comments for the photo in less than an hour.

“Yes queen,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Drop it low low WEST WEST,” another Instagram user gushed.

“You’re the best,” a third comment read.

“Looking fly like always,” a fourth follower stated.

Loading...

Although Chanel’s fashion choices and wild hair changes have taken center stage in the past, her bubbly personality and her highly talked-about laugh have been two things that fans seem to absolutely love about her.

“People for some reason can’t put two personalities together. If you actually go [sic] Google… Adele has the goofiest laugh ever. Wiz Khalifa has the goofiest laugh ever, but you know them for being artists. Nobody’s gonna care that they got a goofy laugh. Me, on the other hand, you know me for my goofy laugh first, so then going and hearing my music as art… I just think a lot of people like to hate on me,” Chanel previously told TooFab.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Chanel West Coast’s unique style by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.