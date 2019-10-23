Chanel West Coast Crouches Down In Tight Neon Shorts: ‘Happy Hump Day’

Chanel West Coast is looking hotter than ever as she crouches down in her little neon shorts on Instagram. The Ridiculousness star flaunted her flawless figure in a denim jacket and some racy neon bottoms for her latest Instagram update.

Of course, fans know this isn’t the first time that the TV personality has showcased her long, lean legs in a pair of skimpy shorts. Just a few days ago Chanel rocked a pair of checkered shorts as she hit up a high school basketball game.

In Wednesday’s photo update, Chanel added 80’s vibes to her look rocking a cropped jean jacket, large triangle earrings, and some super-sexy cheetah-print shoes with a chunky heel.

Chanel, wore her long, dark hair parted down the center in sleek, straight strands that flowed down her back. She left out two strands to frame her face, and rocked a natural makeup look to go with the bright ensemble.

West Coast sported defined eyebrows, black eyeliner, and long lashes, as well as a bronzed glow, pink blush, and nude lips for the stunning photo while she bent down and turned around to look back at the camera in front of a navy blue background.