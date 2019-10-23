Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves & Opens Up About A Fan With An Unusual Obsession

The cosplay model shared an interesting story in her latest Instagram post.

Cosplay model Liz Katz has made a name for herself by flaunting her flawless figure in amazing costumes. According to her IMDb page, the stunner began her career as a professional cosplayer in 2012. Since then, she has made quite an impression and quickly gained a huge social media following. She has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and has a successful Twitch channel.

The stunner habitually drives fans wild by dressing as NSFW versions of popular characters from live-action television shows, movies, and anime. In her latest Instagram post, however, Liz noted that not all of the attention is wanted.

The photo shows the stunner posing in what appears to be her bedroom. She gazed deeply into the camera with her eyebrows arched, flaunting her incredible cleavage in a plunging black top.

The beauty wore her blond hair down and opted for minimal makeup, including subtle eyeliner, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick to enhance her gorgeous features.

In the post’s caption, Liz shared a somewhat disturbing story about a fan who had an obsession with her underarms.

“Someone online once asked me for a photo of my armpit. He pleaded seriously enamored by armpits. I chuckled to myself and didn’t respond to the request,” wrote Liz.

She went on to say that she has mixed feelings about sharing a post where her underarms are on full display.

“And now, months later, here this evening we have a photo accidentally teasing a little armpit. The fact I used armpit and tease in the same sentence speaks to the sorry state of things,” continued the cosplay model.

In the comments section, fans shared their own opinions regarding underarms. A majority of her followers agreed that the obsession was off-putting.

“Humans are weird indeed lol,” wrote a follower.

One commenter pointed out that it’s a possibility the person wanted to see if Liz had scars on her underarms to prove she’s had a breast augmentation. The follower claimed that a similar situation happened to another popular cosplay model, Jessica Nigri.

Liz replied that the logic did not make any sense, for a number of reasons.

“That’s silly since you go in the areola or under the crease as well. I’ve very openly augmented but I have no under arm or crease scars,” explained the model.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 44,000 likes.

To see more of Liz, be sure to check out her Instagram account.