‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Is Cute As A Button In Fluffy Robe With Giant Lip Filters & Kids On Instagram

Chelsea Houska looked as cute as a button on her Instagram stories today. The Teen Mom 2 star can definitely pull off a sophisticated vibe, although when she’s with the kids, it’s all about the fun. Chelsea updated her social media today with her two youngest kids – no snakeskin top and glitter, just Chelsea going relaxed with Watson and Layne.

The video posted by Chelsea showed her in selfie mode and likely at home. The famous redhead was seen looking low-key and rocking a fluffy, dark gray robe – possibly a bathrobe, although with Chelsea shot from the chest up, that wasn’t clarified. Chelsea was initially seen alone with hints of Watson’s arm on her, although it wasn’t long before her kiddies were seen clambering around and appearing to have a total blast.

As to what fans saw, well, there was definitely an eye-catching element to it all. Chelsea seemed to be having fun with Instagram’s filters, with the star’s face seen completely changed via the addition of giant lips. Chelsea was seen with them, but she hadn’t left the kids out. Both Watson and Layne appeared with the filters applied to their mouths – even though they likely didn’t realize what was going on, they seemed to be having fun. Chelsea was heard gearing them on.

“Wow…wow…”

It was, admittedly, adorable, with the kids heard echoing the words back.

Chelsea is now one busy lady. The star continues her appearances on the MTV franchise that made her famous, although Chelsea has other things on her plate. There’s the Itzy Ritzy collaboration with husband Cole Deboer, plus the couple’s new eyewear partnership.

For the most part, though, Chelsea is best known for being a mom of three on reality TV. Chelsea has opened up on her household life, with words to E! News mentioning her family.

“I feel like [baby Layne] is like Cole. I think Aubree is like me and Watson and Layne are like Cole,. She’s very laid back. She’s easy, she’s smiley, she’s chill, very chill.”

Of course, Aubree is the daughter that Chelsea welcomed all those years ago with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, although that relationship didn’t prove a lasting one. Chelsea has since found true love with Cole, with the couple raising their two children alongside Aubree.

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. The star now appears to be one of the most popular faces on the show, although there’s still plenty of love for the other cast members. Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram.