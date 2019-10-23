Christina Milian Shares Sassy Photo With 9-Year-Old Daughter

Christina Milian is pregnant and glowing right now.

The “When You Look At Me” hitmaker shared an image with her first child, Violet, 9, on Instagram, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the photo, Violet is rocking braided hair while wearing a white garment. She has on mini hoop earrings and is flicking her hair back in the sassy image. Milian, on the other hand, is standing next to her in an olive green coat, placing her hand on her shoulder. She is also wearing hoop earrings while sporting her straight brunette locks down.

For her caption, Christina mentioned that raising her daughter is a “dream come true.”

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

“Look at her showing her hoops! Awe,” one Instagram user shared.

“Both of you are beautiful!!” a second mentioned.

“So precious! You’re such an inspiration,” a third fan commented.

Violet’s dad, The-Dream, used to be married to Milian. In 2011, their divorce was finalized, according to Global Grind.

She will be expecting her second child with French rapper M. Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017, per Oprah Mag.

Milian has been updating her followers on her journey to being pregnant again and shared that her baby bump is giving her “Coke bottle” curves, per The Inquisitr.

Violet has her own Instagram account, which is run by her mother. To date, she has more than 137,000 followers and racks up thousands of likes per post on average.

Loading...

Milian first rose to fame as a singer. To date, she has released three studio albums — Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’. Her last release was in 2006.

Despite not having any full-length projects for over a decade, she still has a loyal following on streaming platforms. On Spotify, she currently has more than 779,000 monthly listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “When You Look At Me.” Other tracks within the top five include “AM To PM,” “Dip It Low,” “Call Me, Beep Me! (The Kim Impossible Song),” and “The Time Warp.”

Earlier this month, she celebrated the 18th anniversary of her debut self-titled album, which The Inquisitr reported. She mentioned that it wasn’t released due to the terror attacks in 2001. The record was a success internationally, specifically in the U.K.

In August, Christina stared in her own Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, alongside Adam Demos.

To stay up to date with Milian, follow her Instagram account.