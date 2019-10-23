Bikini Model Hannah Palmer Rocks Sequined White Dress That Hugs All Of Her Curves

Hannah Palmer is usually hanging out in a bikini for her Instagram posts, but on Wednesday the model spiced up her wardrobe a bit with a stunning, white sequined dress. Although the blond bombshell slipped into a bubble bath yesterday, she was all glammed up for today’s new update.

Fans may already know that Hannah has a passion for a good bikini, but she can rock a gorgeous dress just as effortlessly, a fact she proved while posing up against a wall for a racy new mirror shot.

Hannah wore her strapless white minidress like a champ as she gave a sultry stare to the camera. The tiny ensemble showed off Palmer’s tanned body while she flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, lean legs, and curvy booty for her nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform.

The bikini queen had her long, golden locks styled in voluminous curls that swept across her back and over her shoulder as her ample cleavage popped out of the top of the dress.

Hannah also left her fans breathless with her glowing makeup look, which included long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Hannah’s followers made quick work of showing the post some love, clicking the like button nearly 14,000 times and writing 250 comments within the first hour after it was shared.

“You are so gorgeous,” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote.

“I can’t with how perfect you are,” another admirer gushed.

“OMG so tan,” another social media user noticed.

“Cute dress,” a fourth comment read.

Fans may know Hannah for promoting brands such as Manscaped, Bang Energy, and KO Watches on her Instagram account while parading around scantily clad. However, she’s got some big aspirations for the future.

Bikini News Daily reports that in the past, Hannah has revealed she would like to start an organization that would help homeless women get back on their feet as well as look and feel good about themselves again.

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!” Palmer reportedly confessed.

Those looking to see more of Hannah Palmer in all of her bikini-clad glory can follow the blond beauty on her Instagram account, which she updates on a daily basis.