Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Beach Bum In Yellow Bikini As She Trains Glutes In New Workout Video

Ainsley Rodriguez added some sunshine to her Instagram page on Wednesday when she uploaded a video of herself training her glutes in a yellow string bikini.

In the clip, the Latina fitness model is standing on a balcony in front of a scenic seascape that appears to be located in her native Miami, Florida. The bikini that she chose for the demonstration doesn’t offer a whole lot of coverage for her posterior but it’s great for showing off the results that her workouts can achieve.

Ainsley showed her followers a circuit that includes jump squats, lying hip abductions, sidesteps, bear crawl kickbacks, and hip thrusts. She did all of these workouts with a bright green resistance band. In the caption, she suggested doing the three rounds of the circuit and told fans that they could find more of her exercise band workouts on the NEOU Fitness app.

Ainsley’s fans shared their appreciation for the video in the comments section of her most recent post.

“Magnificent!” one fan wrote. “Awesome workout.”

“Girl, you stay looking good with the glutes,” another admirer added.

“You have an amazing figure and I love the little dance when you start,” a third commenter gushed.

“Warrior girl,” a fourth wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Ainsley has shown off her enviably toned body in a workout video. As The Inquisitr reported, in a previous post she rocked an emerald green bikini while doing an ab circuit.

Ainsley Rodriguez may be known for showing off her fit physique on Instagram but she also shares healthy recipes on her page as well. In her most recent post from the kitchen, she showed her fans how to make pumpkin spice donuts in a more nutritious way. She substitutes regular flour and butter for alternatives made from almonds. She also chose to bake her donuts instead of frying them.

“These mini donuts are the perfect morning breakfast, afternoon snack, post-dinner dessert andddd just about food any time of the day!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

With close to 2 million followers on Instagram who seem very engaged with her content, Ainsley has made a career out of sharing fitness-focused photos and videos online. But she confessed that fitness started off as nothing more than a hobby for her in an interview with Simply Shredded.

“I’ve been active my whole life,” she said.

“When I first stepped into a gym and felt the adrenaline pump through my veins as my heart-rate rose, I knew I had found my true passion and I was hooked. What started off as a hobby, quickly turned into a habit, then a full-blown lifestyle.”

To keep up with Ainsley’s inspirational and informative videos and photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.