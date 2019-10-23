Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Curves In See-Through Top & Jeans In Mountaintop Photo

Sara Underwood seems to be a lover of the outdoors, as most of her Instagram updates show her relishing in the bounty of nature somewhere. Whether it be in her own neck of the woods or on another continent, Sara appears to enjoy being outside. Her most recent update showed her basking in the open air of Washington while flaunting her fabulous figure.

In the double post, Sara looked to be on a mountain or peak at dusk with a mountain range and the full moon behind her. Purple and blue hues filled the sky, but Sara stole the show in her revealing, chic outfit. She wore a white, see-through lace bodysuit with long sleeves and gathered cuffs. Under the suit, she wore a white bra. The number left plenty of skin to see while still allowing a little modesty. She combined the top with a pair of high-waist jeans that fit her every curve. The outfit accentuated her hourglass shape, which stood out against the color in the sky. She completed the look with a maroon fedora. The beauty wore a full face of makeup and her hair was down in waves.

The first snap showed Sara from a distance, allowing quite a bit of the scenery to be captured in the shot. She stood with her arms outstretched as she smiled for the camera. The second snap zoomed in on Sara and caught her as she blew a kiss.

In the post’s caption, Sara said she was sending moon children love. Her fans loved the shots, with many commenting on how pretty she looked.

Most of Sara’s photos capture the beauty of nature, and she has seen plenty of it. Her and her boyfriend, Jacob Witzling, have traveled to many exotic locales. From hot springs in Iceland to the tropical paradise of Bali, they have seen some incredible places. And, of course, she has manged to capture some shots that show off her fit physique in the porcess. One snap showed her relaxing in a giant swing in the ocean while visiting the Bahamas.

Loading...

The couple even seems to live in an extraordinary situation — in a tiny cabin nestled somewhere in the pacific Northwest. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Sara shared a photo in which she was kicking up her heels in her front yard while wearing a sexy romper with a plunging neckline.

Fans wanting to see more of Sara can follow her Instagram account.