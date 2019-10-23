Donald Trump Asks His Own Administration To Avoid Hiring ‘Never Trumpers’ After Blasting Bill Taylor

The president took aim at U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and his lawyer, notable 'Never Trumper' Republican John Bellinger.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seemed to use Twitter in order to send a message to members of his own White House: Don’t hire people that don’t support him as president.

“It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them!” the president said on Twitter.

The president did not specify which members of the administration he believed were “Never Trumpers,” though in a previous tweet, the president had called out attorney John Bellinger and U.S. diplomat and former ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

“Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency,” the president tweeted.

“Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems,” he added.

Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

Taylor’s testimony before Congress on Monday about the president’s Ukraine scandal reportedly drew sighs and gasps, The Inquisitr previously reported. In a 15-page opening statement delivered behind closed doors to members of Congress, Taylor reportedly testified that he believed the president’s actions in attempting to pressure Ukraine to investigate claims about Russian involvement in the 2016 election and about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were “pervasive” in nature.

Members who were present for Taylor’s testimony were reportedly taken aback by what Taylor had alleged. Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Democrat from Massachusetts, reportedly said that he believed that the testimony was enough to expedite the impeachment proceedings against the president, per The Inquisitr.

As NBC News reported last week, Bellinger was tapped by Taylor to represent him. Bellinger also represents P. Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, who last week also testified before Congress about the Ukraine allegations. Bellinger in August 2016 penned a letter signed by 50 senior officials — including many Republicans — who opposed Trump’s election. In the letter, Bellinger wrote that Trump could turn out to be the most “reckless” president in the nation’s history.

Since the letter and Trump’s election nearly three years ago, Bellinger has since stated that he believes that the concerns about Trump expressed in the letter have “turned out to be true, and worse,” per NBC News.

