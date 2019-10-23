‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer White Sports Bra

The professional DJ sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

The “World’s Sexiest DJ” Nata Lee knows how to make the workweek a little more exciting. On Wednesday, the stunner shared a series of sexy snaps for her 2 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The pictures, taken in Paris, France, by photographer Alexander Mavrin, show the beauty standing outside on a beautiful day.

Nata flaunted her flawless figure in a revealing ensemble that left little to the imagination. The beauty pushed Instagram’s community guidelines by wearing a semi-sheer white sports bra. She also sported an olive green windbreaker and a matching miniskirt from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The skimpy outfit put Nata’s incredible curves, toned abs, and long, lean legs on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the professional DJ’s belly button piercing.

The beauty accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Nata styled her blond locks in tousled waves, giving her added sex appeal. She opted for minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

Throughout the photo shoot, the Russian model changed up her poses. The first image shows Nata looking powerful, standing with her legs apart. For the following photo, the model placed her hand on the back of her head and face away from the camera. In the final photo, Nata relaxed her shoulders and smiled sweetly.

The photos appear to have been taken at an earlier date, as Nata mentioned in the caption that she misses her “summer looks.”

The stunner added that she is excited for the fall and is looking forward to Halloween.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post, as it quickly racked up more than 50,000 likes. Nata’s many admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Can you be a little less beautiful? Mercy my God,” wrote another follower.

“D*mn sexy as hell,” added a different commenter.

“You look gorgeous always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Luckily for enamored fans, Nata isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Last week, the stunner drove her Instagram followers wild by uploading a picture of herself in a white mesh bra and matching underwear.

To see more of the DJ, be sure to check out her Instagram account.