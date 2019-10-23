Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Flaunts ‘Hair Slayage’ In Tiny Bra Top

Reginae Carter showed off her ravishing red hair.

Reginae Carter, the 20-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright, just unveiled a fresh look, and it’s perfect for fall.

On Tuesday, the former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Instagram to flaunt her new hairstyle. Reginae gave her 4.6 million followers a look at her long locks in motion by filming herself running her fingers through her soft, wavy tresses. She also backed away from the camera and walked back toward it, giving fans a clear view of the tiny black sports bra that she decided to wear for the video debut of her vibrant hew hair.

Reginae Carter’s locks are now a red-orange hue that matches the changing colors of the leaves on the trees outside. However, the Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta star didn’t reference the autumn foliage in her post. Instead, she compared her bright tresses to fire by using an Instagram filter to give herself a crown of tiny flames. For her beauty look, Reginae kept the focus on her fiery locks by keeping her makeup soft and natural, choosing only to enhance her eyes with black eyeliner and long false eyelashes.

In the video, Reginae adjusts the top of her stretchy pants after she backs away from the camera, drawing attention to her tiny waist. When she struts back toward the lens, she begins lip syncing to the song that she decided to set her video to, “Doin Too Much” by Kash Doll. In the caption of her post, she makes sure to give credit where credit is due by revealing that hairstylist Jasmine Dior was responsible for her “hair slayage.”

Reginae Carter’s Instagram followers made sure to let her know that they love her gorgeous new look, rewarding her video with over 110,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

“That color is life,” read one response to her new look.

“Keep that color…. it looks good on you and it brings out your skin tone,” wrote another admirer.

Reginae gave fans a better look at her new hair in a photo that she shared on Wednesday. It’s a close-up shot of her face framed in the soft waves, and it provides a clear view of all the dimension and depth in her stunning new color.

Loading...

In a third photo, Reginae is flaunting her fiery waves outside, where they’re shining brightly in the sun. She recently showed off a fall look that included a lacy bustier top and heavy coat, but this time she dared to bare a little more skin by foregoing outerwear altogether. She’s pictured wearing a tiny lavender crop top with tank-style sleeves and a row of buttons down the front. She paired the tummy-baring top with comfy matching sweatpants with the legs pushed up to show off her muscular calves. The social media style star completed her all-purple ensemble with a pair of sneakers, sunglasses, and a drawstring bag that were all the same pretty pastel shade.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Reginae Carter’s Instagram page to see if she decides to keep her new flame-colored hairdo all autumn long or if she switches things up again before winter begins.