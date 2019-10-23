Sharon Osbourne Tells Kelly Clarkson She ‘Looked Like Elvis’ After Her Most Recent Plastic Surgery

'The Talk' co-host says she wasn't snarling.

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the after-effects of her recent plastic surgery. The Talk star told talk show host Kelly Clarkson that she looked like Elvis Presley after having her mouth lifted up.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Osbourne admitted that it’s always scary getting cosmetic surgery. The longtime CBS co-host joked that you could “go in and wake up like Cyclops.”

But one of the worst effects came after Osbourne’s most recent facelift, where she looked more like the King than the queen that she is.

“I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you. I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going ‘Why are you snarling at me’ and I’m like ‘I’m not snarling I’m not doing anything!'”

Osbourne, 67, debuted her fresh-faced look on The Talk’s Season 10 premiere last month. The mom of three told co-stars Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Marie Osmond that she had her neck and jowls done and “everything was just lifted up” to give her a more refreshed look. At the time of her big reveal, Osbourne was five weeks post-op and admitted that she was still in “a bit of pain.”

In the past, Osbourne has been very forthcoming about all of the plastic surgery and body enhancements she has had done. In a press release on the website for Dr. Leslie Stevens, Osbourne admitted she chose to undergo plastic surgery on her breasts because she no longer wanted to see her nipples “pointing downward.”

According to the surgeon’s website, Osbourne worked with Dr. Stevens for multiple surgical and non-surgical procedures, including a tummy tuck, body lift, butt lift, thigh lift, eyelid lift, breast lift, facelift, and lipsuction. Osbourne also got Botox injections.

In 2012, Osbourne actually swore off future plastic surgery, according to People. At the time, The Talk star said she felt that her face looked “plastic at certain angles.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse,'” the wife of Ozzy Osbourne said.

Fans can see Sharon Osbourne talking about her most recent plastic surgery experience in the clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show below.