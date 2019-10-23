Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Curves In See-Through Top

It’s no secret that Instagram sensation Lyna Perez likes to put her curves on display. The beauty’s account is filled with photos in which she shows off her figure in tiny ensembles that leave little to the imagination. In her latest update, she showed off her curves — and some skin — while wearing a sheer black top.

In the photo, Lyna was seated, although it was difficult to see just was she was sitting on. The photo captured Lyna fairly close up, making her body the main focus of the snap. The brunette stunner wore a see-through black top with boa trim along the top and bottom edges. The top fell loosely off of Lyna’s shoulders, leaving bare the skin on her back and part of her chest. The shirt appeared to have ribbons that were tied into a bow at the top. The rest of the top was open in the front, putting part of Lyna’s smooth abs on display. Lyna appeared to be wearing a pair of black bikini panties with the sexy ensemble.

Taken from the side, the snap showed off the curve of Lyna’s ample chest as well as her derrière. With her hands between her legs, Lyna arched her back in a flirty pose that was sure to get her fans’ attention.

Lyna’s makeup featured dark brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and pink lipstick on her full lips. Her long, dark hair feel over one shoulder in loose curls as she looked off in the distance with a coquettish look on her face.

The post was a smash hit, raking in over XXX likes within an hour of going live. That kind of response isn’t unusual for one of Lyna’s skin-baring posts. One of her more popular posts in recent days was a video that showed her scantily clad in a bikini drinking a Bang Energy drink.

The beauty admits that she basically lives in a bikini, and judging from her Instagram page, this is an accurate description. But she also likes to tease her fans wearing an assortment of skimpy clothing — sometimes in public places where it is most inappropriate. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty left little to the imagination in a set of pink lingerie while standing next to a rack of refrigerated beverages in a convenience store.

Fans wanting to see more of Lyna can follow her Instagram account.