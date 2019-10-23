Donald Trump Blasts ‘Never Trumper Republicans,’ Calls Them ‘Human Scum’ & ‘More Dangerous’ Than Democrats

Most members of the GOP have maintained their support for President Trump, though some Republicans have spoken out against his actions recently.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took to Twitter to bash members of his own party that do not support him as president, as Democratic efforts to impeach him over the Ukraine call continue.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!” the president said in a tweet just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

While most members of the GOP have maintained their support for the president amid the impeachment inquiry the House announced late last month, some Republicans have spoken out against some of the president’s recent actions.

Particularly, some Republican members of Congress have publicly taken issue with the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. As Vox reported earlier on Wednesday, members of both sides of the aisle have expressed dissatisfaction with Trump’s decision. Although Congress has little power to reverse the president’s action, members of the House passed a bipartisan resolution condemning the military action. According to Vox, members of Congress are also working toward enacting sanctions on Turkey that prevent it from purchasing weapons in a seeming attempt to undercut Trump’s move.

Some notable Republicans have also voiced their support for impeachment. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich last week said that following statements made by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, he had reevaluated his previous opinion on the House impeachment inquiry. Following Mulvaney’s comments, he believes there was a clear quid pro quo agreement between the president and Ukraine. Kasich now says he supports an impeachment by the House and a trial by the Senate to decide whether Trump should be removed from office.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, nationwide support for the president’s impeachment and removal from office has grown in recent weeks following the president’s recent actions with the Ukraine scandal and more recently his actions in Syria. According to a recent CNN poll, half of Americans surveyed support the president’s impeachment and removal from office. The same poll found that just 41 percent of those surveyed said they supported Trump’s performance as president.

Still, the president has maintained support from most prominent Republicans. On Tuesday, the president sent a tweet that called the impeachment inquiry a “lynching,” prompting swift backlash on the social media platform. But as The Inquisitr noted, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was not one to offer criticism. Graham echoed Trump’s statement and denounced the impeachment inquiry.