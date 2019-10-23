Lindsay Lohan Exposes Major Cleavage In Racy See-Through Shirt While Gushing Over Taylor Swift

Lindsay Lohan was dressed to the nines on Wednesday as she prepared to hit up the Melbourne Cup with her sister, Ali. The actress revealed that she was thrilled to be seeing Taylor Swift at the event, and shared a very revealing outfit that she seemed to be planning to wear to the Australian horse race.

Lindsay snapped a mirror selfie of the racy outfit, which included a see-through black lace top. The skimpy shirt left little to the imagination as it boasted sheer black lace on the sides and a clear, see-through panel down the middle to flaunt the Mean Girls star’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. Lindsay’s toned arms were also on full display in the picture.

Lindsay complimented the shirt with a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged black pants that showcased the actress’ tiny figure. She also added a wide-brimmed black hat on top of her shiny red hair. Lindsay’s crimson mane was styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and pushed over her shoulder.

In the caption of the photo, Lindsay revealed that she and her sister were so stoked about seeing Taylor Swift at the event that they have already been singing her songs. However, Forbes reports that the singer announced back in September that she had cancelled her performance at the event due to animal rights activists’ protests.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that Lindsay may be looking at Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga, as a possible new love interest.

The Parent Trap star reportedly left a flirty comment on a photo of the rapper as he announced his arrival in Harbour City, writing, “Copycat,” in the comments section of the photo.

Fans immediately began to go wild over Lindsay’s playful comment, which received over 700 interactions on the social media platform. However, Tyga has yet to respond to the statement.

Loading...

Lindsay has been in Australia for weeks as she sat on the judges panel of The Masked Singer in the country. The show featured celebrities in elaborate costumes singing on stage in competition with one another until there was only one left standing. During the finale of the show, The Robot, who was revealed to be Miley Cyrus’ new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, was named the winner.

Fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan’s racy wardrobe by following the actress on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently. In addition, be sure to see her on The Masked Singer.