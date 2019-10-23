‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Looks Sultry Wearing A Bra In Bed

Brunette bombshell Kami Osman undoubtedly caused some jaws to drop with her latest Instagram update. The stunner shared a double-picture post in which she was cozied up in bed, seemingly with nothing on but a classic white bra. Unsurprisingly, fans were loving the pictures.

In addition to being a social media celebrity, with over 780,000 followers on Instagram, the Canadian bombshell is also a singer and songwriter. However, one of her biggest claims to fame is that she bears a striking resemblance to reality television superstar Kim Kardashian.

The two share not only the same killer curves, but also similar facial features, hair, and coloring. Kami was even invited on to an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians so that Kim could meet her lookalike.

Kami again bears a striking resemblance to the SKIMS founder in her latest two pictures. In the shots, she relaxes in bed, wearing only a classic white bra. It is a classic t-shirt bra, with a smooth front, but Kami nonetheless makes it look chic. It also doesn’t hurt that it is extremely flattering to her ample assets.

Her hair was pulled up into a laid-back ponytail, and she accessorized with a pair of earrings and silver bracelet.

In the first picture, Kami lunges towards her iPhone, as if to check a message. The yellow case of her cell adds a pop of color to the photo. In the second shot, Kami smolders at the camera as she lays on her stomach.

The uploads earned over 27,000 likes and around 175 comments.

“SUCH A BABE,” exclaimed one stunned fan, adding three lightning emoji.

“I [wish] I was there,” sighed another besotted follower.

“You look amazing girl,” concluded a third, adding pink hearts, heart-eyes, and a kissing face emoji.

It was not the only sizzling shot that Kami posted throughout the week. She also uploaded a series of photos where she stunned in a low-cut yellow strapless top. It appears almost too small so that she seems perilously close to spilling out.

Kami wore the yellow top with a pair of ripped jeans. In one of the shots, she flaunts her perky posterior by climbing onto a car. The rips in the jeans reveal the skin on her back upper thighs.

She also posted a mirror selfie that showcases her cleavage as well as her hourglass figure.

The last picture that Kami posted out of the trio was one where she was relaxing on a seat with a friend.

Kami is a fan of the baggy jean style, and recently sizzled in a pair and a nude-colored corset, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.