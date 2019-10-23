Miley Cyrus’ Little Sis Noah Cyrus Talks About Mental Health, Whistling, Tattoos, & Denim Wardrobes

Noah Cyrus appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden very early on Wednesday morning to cover a lot of topics, including mental health, her inability to whistle, her recent tattoo, and the many pieces of denim clothing she has in her closet.

At the beginning of the segment, James asked Noah about her outfit, which included a wild pair of ruffled denim pants. Since the two celebrities appreciate the use of denim in a wardrobe, James asked his guest where he would be able to find such a garment. She told him her stylist, Asia, created the look that she paired with a multi-toned blue shirt featuring voluminous long sleeves and tight cuffs armed with decorative snaps, also designed by Asia.

To be nice, Noah told her host that, since he also loves denim, her hand-me-downs will go to the British bloke. In fact, she already has a denim crop top to give to James, although he hinted that the kind gift may not work out for him.

Then the talk turned to spiders since Noah recently added an inking of an arachnid to her collection of tattoos that she had permanently put on her neck. Although the 19-year-old admitted she had lost count as to how many tattoos she now has, she did admit she is severely arachnophobic.

To prove her point, Noah said a spider appeared in her car while she was going through a MacDonald’s drive-through and she jumped out of the vehicle without even putting her car into park. Noah admitted that adding that particular tattoo was done so that she could “get used to [her] biggest fear.”

Then, just before she performed her latest song, “July,” Noah was challenged in whistle-off since the new tune requires that whistling happens. James showed her how to whistle and then his guest tried her best to give her version but nothing came out of her pursed mouth except air.

Then Noah talked to James about her struggles with anxiety and depression, remarking that she has had to suffer from these disorders since the 19-year-old singer was “10- or 11-years old.”

She told the talk show host that she had wanted to use her platform as an artist to talk about mental health for a long time. Noah said she designed her Lonely clothing collection — which has the same name as her new single — with all the proceeds going to the Jed Foundation. She explained that the organization helps “prevent suicide” since the Jed Foundation raises awareness about mental health for which Noah knows a lot about.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.