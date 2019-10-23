Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Killer Figure In Kiwi String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Devin Brugman is constantly wowing her legion of Instagram fans with photos that showcase her perfect figure, and her most recent post is no exception. On Wednesday, the bikini model took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering snapshot in which she shows off her curves in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Brugman is sitting on a wooden stool outdoors as she rocks a kiwi green two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classically cut triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The bikini top fits her perfectly, with cups that offer good coverage while its soft fabric helps accentuate her busty physique.

The model and businesswoman teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms whose thin straps tie up on the sides, while sitting high on her frame. The bottoms are super high-cut, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed, including a second set of tan lines on her hips. As she indicated via a tag included with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 alongside her friend and business partner Natasha Oakley, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

Both models often promote their popular brand of swimwear on their respective Instagram feeds.

Brugman completed her beach look with a coverall in the same color as her bikini, which she is wearing loosely off her shoulders and arms. For the shot, Brugman is shooting a bright smile as her gaze is directed down toward her stomach. The model is sitting with her legs slightly apart as she leans back, in a pose that causes her core muscles to engage, accentuating her toned abs.

Since going live, the post — which Brugman shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,100 likes within the first hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time frame, the photo also attracted upwards of 160 comments, suggesting the post will continue to garner interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to gush over her bikini.

“Omg this color,” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Hawaiian kiwi,” said another fan, adding a heart eyes emoji and smiley with tongue stuck out.

“Oh my, wow,” a third fan added.