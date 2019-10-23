Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Set To Open A New Hotspot In West Hollywood

Find out what she's working on after quitting 'RHOBH.'

Lisa Vanderpump has an exciting new business venture in the works after quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On October 23, the Daily Mail confirmed Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, recently purchased a space next door to TomTom and have plans to transform the location into a lavish cocktail garden, much like the one they recently opened at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

According to the report, Vanderpump and Todd are convinced their new hotspot will be a major hit in the area because their urban oasis concept worked really well at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. That venue opened its doors to guests in March and has become one of the most popular restaurants on The Strip. As the outlet explained, the Las Vegas Review-Journal named Vanderpump’s Sin City venue as one of the Top 3 cocktail bars in their 2019 Best Of Awards.

When visiting the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, patrons are treated to an indoor patio that allows guests to dine al fresco-style in a stunning garden, surrounded by large trees and tons of romantic lighting fixtures.

As fans of Vanderpump well know, the reality star and humanitarian is known for her attention to detail and spares no expense when it comes to creating a memorable experience for everyone who visits her many restaurants.

In addition to the Las Vegas’ Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Vanderpump also owns four restaurants in Los Angeles, including TomTom, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge — all of which are located in West Hollywood — and Villa Blanca, which is in Beverly Hills.

Vanderpump and Todd’s newest project will be their fifth restaurant in the United States.

Vanderpump confirmed in June that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring on the show in a full-time role in all of the series’ nine seasons.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump’s best friend, Lance Bass, recently opened up about her decision to walk away from the show during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“We just had dinner a couple of weeks ago,” he told the magazine. “I mean, for the last year, she’s been very down. I mean, it’s been a hard year for her, her family situation. Of course, the girls turning on her, but it was nice to see her smile again and you know, she’s back to Lisa.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.